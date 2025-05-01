Pickleball Politics: A New Federation Sparks Controversy in India

Pickleball has emerged as a new sporting sensation in India, but its rise is marred by an administrative tussle following the Sports Ministry's recent decision. The Ministry granted national federation status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), sidelining the longstanding All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

This recognition, awarded to the IPA on April 25, gives the organization eligibility for financial grants and control over the sport's development in India. However, the AIPA, which claims to have nurtured pickleball in India since 2007, raised concerns about the legitimacy and transparency of this decision.

The AIPA cites the National Sports Code, which requires an entity to have existed for over three years for recognition — a criterion the IPA allegedly fails to meet. This controversy mirrors global disputes within pickleball organizations, highlighting a broader governance challenge in the sport.

