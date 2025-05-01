Left Menu

Pickleball Politics: A New Federation Sparks Controversy in India

Pickleball in India is facing a dispute as the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) receives national federation status, causing the older All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to contest the decision. The AIPA argues the move lacks transparency and fairness, prompting potential legal action against the Sports Ministry's decision.

Updated: 01-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Pickleball has emerged as a new sporting sensation in India, but its rise is marred by an administrative tussle following the Sports Ministry's recent decision. The Ministry granted national federation status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), sidelining the longstanding All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

This recognition, awarded to the IPA on April 25, gives the organization eligibility for financial grants and control over the sport's development in India. However, the AIPA, which claims to have nurtured pickleball in India since 2007, raised concerns about the legitimacy and transparency of this decision.

The AIPA cites the National Sports Code, which requires an entity to have existed for over three years for recognition — a criterion the IPA allegedly fails to meet. This controversy mirrors global disputes within pickleball organizations, highlighting a broader governance challenge in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

