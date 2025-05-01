Indian Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, Claiming Second Place

Indian boxers showcased stellar performances at the first-ever Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, securing an impressive second place overall. On the concluding day, India bagged four gold medals, all thanks to their U-17 girls' team.

The campaign saw India conclude with 15 gold medals, 6 silver, and 22 bronze, finishing behind Kazakhstan's medal tally. Uzbekistan followed closely in third place.

Key victories on the last day included Khushi Chand's narrow 3:2 win and dominant performances by Ahaana Sharma and Jannat. Anshika topped it off with a first-round RSC victory, ensuring India's 15th gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)