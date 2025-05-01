Indian Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, Claiming Second Place
Indian boxers excelled at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, securing second place with 15 golds. On the final day, the U-17 girls' team clinched four gold medals. Khushi Chand, Ahaana Sharma, Jannat, and Anshika played pivotal roles, while the boys' team added silver and bronze.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Indian boxers showcased stellar performances at the first-ever Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, securing an impressive second place overall. On the concluding day, India bagged four gold medals, all thanks to their U-17 girls' team.
The campaign saw India conclude with 15 gold medals, 6 silver, and 22 bronze, finishing behind Kazakhstan's medal tally. Uzbekistan followed closely in third place.
Key victories on the last day included Khushi Chand's narrow 3:2 win and dominant performances by Ahaana Sharma and Jannat. Anshika topped it off with a first-round RSC victory, ensuring India's 15th gold medal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement