Punjab Kings’ Setback: Glenn Maxwell Out of IPL Due to Finger Injury

In a significant blow to the Punjab Kings, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a finger injury, the team announced this Thursday. The franchise released a statement on social media, expressing well wishes for Maxwell's recovery.

This exit is particularly disappointing for the team as Maxwell, celebrated for his powerful six-hitting ability, has struggled this season, accumulating a modest total of just 48 runs in six innings. His top performance was an innings of 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings, maintaining their strong position at second in the 10-team league, now face the challenge of competing with the Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming match in Dharamsala on Sunday without one of their key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)