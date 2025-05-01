Left Menu

Punjab Kings’ Setback: Glenn Maxwell Out of IPL Due to Finger Injury

Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the rest of IPL due to a finger injury. Despite being known for his impressive six-hitting, he scored only 48 runs in the season. Punjab, currently in second place, will play against Lucknow Super Giants in their next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:25 IST
Punjab Kings’ Setback: Glenn Maxwell Out of IPL Due to Finger Injury
Glenn Maxwell

In a significant blow to the Punjab Kings, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a finger injury, the team announced this Thursday. The franchise released a statement on social media, expressing well wishes for Maxwell's recovery.

This exit is particularly disappointing for the team as Maxwell, celebrated for his powerful six-hitting ability, has struggled this season, accumulating a modest total of just 48 runs in six innings. His top performance was an innings of 30 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings, maintaining their strong position at second in the 10-team league, now face the challenge of competing with the Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming match in Dharamsala on Sunday without one of their key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025