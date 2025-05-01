Left Menu

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award to badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The duo, known for their achievements in badminton, were honored after a delay due to scheduling conflicts and a personal loss for Satwik.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:59 IST
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
In a much-anticipated event, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna to badminton champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The ceremony, held at the Sports Authority of India, honored the pair for their significant contributions to Indian badminton.

Originally slated for the previous year, the felicitation was postponed due to their professional commitments and a personal tragedy faced by Satwik. The honor recognizes their spectacular performances internationally, which include a gold at the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games and a historic achievement as the first Indian pair to rank No. 1 in the BWF World Rankings.

Adding to their accolades, Satwik boasts a Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash by a male player. His tribute to his late father on social media highlighted the emotional milestone, where he cherished the unparalleled pride shared between them.

