Mumbai Indians Recruit Raghu Sharma Amidst IPL 2025 Shake-up
Leg-spinner Raghu Sharma joins Mumbai Indians as a replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur in IPL 2025. Sharma, renowned for his significant domestic cricket impact, is set for his IPL debut. MI, aiming for championship glory, face Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming match amidst a competitive season.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians have bolstered their ranks by signing leg-spinner Raghu Sharma, who steps in to fill the void left by Vignesh Puthur's injury, as confirmed by an IPL Media Advisory. This development marks Sharma's first opportunity to showcase his talents in the high-stakes environment of the Indian Premier League.
Raghu Sharma, born on March 11, 1993, in Jalandhar, Punjab, has earned recognition as a skilled right-arm leg-break bowler, having contributed significantly to both Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket. In his 11 first-class matches, he boasts an impressive record of 57 wickets at an average of 19.59, with standout figures of 7/56. His List A and T20 performances further underscore his potential as he prepares to compete at the IPL level.
Joining Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, Sharma replaces Vignesh Puthur, who had played five matches in this IPL edition, achieving six wickets at an average of 18.17. As MI prepares to face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the team sits confidently in third place with 12 points from 10 games, ready to challenge foes in pursuit of their sixth title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palzor Tamang Signs with Felling Cricket Club: A Milestone for Sikkim Cricket
Delhi Capitals Boosts Grassroots Cricket with Star-Studded Masterclass
Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Find Hope with ICC Funding
Bengal Pro T20 League: Season 2 Set to Thrill with Unprecedented Cricket Action
Delhi Capitals' Powerful Batting Performance Against Rajasthan Royals