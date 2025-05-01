Mumbai Indians Recruit Raghu Sharma Amidst IPL 2025 Shake-up

Mumbai Indians have bolstered their ranks by signing leg-spinner Raghu Sharma, who steps in to fill the void left by Vignesh Puthur's injury, as confirmed by an IPL Media Advisory. This development marks Sharma's first opportunity to showcase his talents in the high-stakes environment of the Indian Premier League.

Raghu Sharma, born on March 11, 1993, in Jalandhar, Punjab, has earned recognition as a skilled right-arm leg-break bowler, having contributed significantly to both Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket. In his 11 first-class matches, he boasts an impressive record of 57 wickets at an average of 19.59, with standout figures of 7/56. His List A and T20 performances further underscore his potential as he prepares to compete at the IPL level.

Joining Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, Sharma replaces Vignesh Puthur, who had played five matches in this IPL edition, achieving six wickets at an average of 18.17. As MI prepares to face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the team sits confidently in third place with 12 points from 10 games, ready to challenge foes in pursuit of their sixth title.

(With inputs from agencies.)