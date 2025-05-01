Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Roster Revamp: Raghu Sharma Joins the Squad

Mumbai Indians signed leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as Vignesh Puthur's replacement for IPL 2025 due to the latter's injury. Sharma, who previously played domestic cricket, will have his first IPL stint. The team, ranked third, prepares to face the Rajasthan Royals this Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:53 IST
Mumbai Indians Roster Revamp: Raghu Sharma Joins the Squad
Vignesh Puthur (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have welcomed a new addition to their lineup, signing leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur. This move comes amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as announced by the IPL Media Advisory.

Raghu Sharma, a right-arm leg-break bowler born in Jalandhar, Punjab, has carved a niche in domestic cricket. He boasts an impressive record with 57 wickets from 11 first-class matches and recent performances with 14 wickets in List A cricket. This marks Sharma's debut in the IPL, entering at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

As MI sets its sights on triumphing over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this Thursday in Jaipur, the team stands firm in third place with 12 points from 10 games. The opposition, led by Riyan Parag, lags behind in eighth place with 6 points. The clash is eagerly anticipated as both sides aim to bolster their standing in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025