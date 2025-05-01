Mumbai Indians Roster Revamp: Raghu Sharma Joins the Squad

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have welcomed a new addition to their lineup, signing leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur. This move comes amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as announced by the IPL Media Advisory.

Raghu Sharma, a right-arm leg-break bowler born in Jalandhar, Punjab, has carved a niche in domestic cricket. He boasts an impressive record with 57 wickets from 11 first-class matches and recent performances with 14 wickets in List A cricket. This marks Sharma's debut in the IPL, entering at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

As MI sets its sights on triumphing over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this Thursday in Jaipur, the team stands firm in third place with 12 points from 10 games. The opposition, led by Riyan Parag, lags behind in eighth place with 6 points. The clash is eagerly anticipated as both sides aim to bolster their standing in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)