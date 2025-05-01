Left Menu

Qatar's Bold Move: Julen Lopetegui Takes Helm of National Football Team

Julen Lopetegui, former coach of Real Madrid and Spain, has been appointed as Qatar's national football team coach, replacing Luis Garcia. He will lead the team until the 2027 Asian Cup, aiming for Qatar's third consecutive title. His debut match will be against Iran on June 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:22 IST
In a strategic move, Qatar has announced Julen Lopetegui, previously the manager for Real Madrid and Spain's national team, to steer its national football team. The decision was revealed by the Qatar Football Association, marking a new chapter for the squad as they aim for glory in the 2027 Asian Cup.

Lopetegui, 58, is stepping in as the successor to Luis Garcia, whose exit was confirmed recently after an underwhelming stint. This decision signifies Qatar's ambitious plans to rejuvenate their campaign, especially after missing out on direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Scheduled to showcase his expertise, Lopetegui will make his coaching debut for Qatar against Iran on June 5. The move is seen as a bid to enhance Qatar's prospects on the international stage, leveraging Lopetegui's experience from previous roles in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

