Inter Milan's Sanctions: A Clash of Ultras and Consequences

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu receive one-match bans, with fines levied on Inter and AC Milan due to associations with hardcore 'ultra' fans. The penalties, involving several high-profile personalities, arise from their ties with unauthorized fan groups linked to mafia activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:31 IST
Inter Milan's coach Simone Inzaghi and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu have been sanctioned with one-match bans as the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) takes action over connections with hardcore 'ultra' fans. The disciplinary measures arrived after the arrest of 19 high-profile ultras last September, many suspected of having mafia links.

These penalties mean Inzaghi will not be on the bench and Calhanoglu will be absent when Inter faces Verona on Saturday. The reigning Serie A champions, currently second in the league, were fined 70,000 euros, while AC Milan received a 30,000-euro fine for their involvement in this scandal.

The FIGC imposed the fines due to relations with unauthorized fan clubs like Inter's "Curva Nord" and Milan's "Curva Sud." Gazzetta dello Sport noted that these sanctions follow plea deals between the clubs and the authorities. Inter's vice-president Javier Zanetti also faced consequences, being fined 14,500 euros.

