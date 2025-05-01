Dhoni's Magic Fails to Rescue CSK as PBKS Triumphs

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) quest for a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs suffered a serious blow with a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This loss marks CSK's eighth of the season, further complicating their path to the playoffs.

Amidst CSK's struggles, former Australian captain and JioStar analyst Aaron Finch offered insights on the situation, focusing on the legendary MS Dhoni. Finch, speaking on JioHotstar, reflected on Dhoni's leadership and his continued, albeit limited, presence in cricket, noting the magical moments Dhoni has brought to the game even at 43.

The match saw CSK's initial struggles improve with a 78-run partnership between Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis. Despite Curran's impressive 88, CSK was all out for 190. PBKS capitalized, with Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer steering them to victory. PBKS now stands second on the table, while CSK languishes at the bottom.

(With inputs from agencies.)