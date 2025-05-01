Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Fitness Race: Titans Face Sunrisers Test

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is recuperating from a back spasm and will undergo a fitness test before their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki is optimistic about his participation. Meanwhile, young Vaibhav Suryavanshi's remarkable century in a recent match highlights the potential of young cricket talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:12 IST
Shubman Gill's Fitness Race: Titans Face Sunrisers Test
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, is on the mend from a back spasm as his side prepares for an IPL showdown against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Coach Vikram Solanki expressed confidence, asserting that Gill's fitness will be thoroughly evaluated during practice sessions.

In a previous match, Gill's absence was felt when the Rajasthan Royals secured an eight-wicket victory, thanks to a remarkable 100 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Solanki acknowledged the young player's stellar performance, pointing out the need to appreciate and nurture young talent in cricket.

As the Titans brace for another tough clash against SRH, Solanki emphasized the need to respect their opponents' capabilities, despite some underperforming batters this season. The team remains vigilant of the threats posed by SRH's line-up, aiming for a strategic approach in the upcoming fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025