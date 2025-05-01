Shubman Gill's Fitness Race: Titans Face Sunrisers Test

Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill, is on the mend from a back spasm as his side prepares for an IPL showdown against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Coach Vikram Solanki expressed confidence, asserting that Gill's fitness will be thoroughly evaluated during practice sessions.

In a previous match, Gill's absence was felt when the Rajasthan Royals secured an eight-wicket victory, thanks to a remarkable 100 from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Solanki acknowledged the young player's stellar performance, pointing out the need to appreciate and nurture young talent in cricket.

As the Titans brace for another tough clash against SRH, Solanki emphasized the need to respect their opponents' capabilities, despite some underperforming batters this season. The team remains vigilant of the threats posed by SRH's line-up, aiming for a strategic approach in the upcoming fixture.

