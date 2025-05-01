Max Verstappen Prioritizes Family Ahead of Miami GP
Max Verstappen, a four-time F1 champion, skipped Thursday activities at the Miami Grand Prix to support partner Kelly Piquet, who's expecting their first child. Although unsure of Piquet's due date, Verstappen will join Friday's race events. McLaren challenges Verstappen's dominance this season.
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen chose to miss Thursday's scheduled activities at the Miami Grand Prix to remain by the side of his partner, Kelly Piquet, as they prepare for the birth of their first child together.
The announcement was made by Red Bull on Thursday morning, stating that Verstappen would not be present for media obligations. Despite the absence of details about Piquet's exact due date, the team assured fans that Verstappen is slated to participate in the Friday track events.
This season, McLaren has emerged as a formidable competitor, challenging Verstappen's previously uncontested reign. The Dutch driver secured just one victory this season, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking significant strides since his maiden F1 win at last year's Miami race.
