Brazil's Coaching Conundrum: Ancelotti in the Balance

Brazil is actively seeking a new national team coach, with negotiations ongoing with Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti. Fans are impatient as talks proved complex due to Ancelotti's existing contract. Pressure is mounting to reinvigorate Brazil's soccer team, with alternatives like Jorge Jesus being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:24 IST
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:

Brazil is eager to appoint a new national team coach this month, with talks continuing with Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti. Fans, however, are growing frustrated as negotiations prove complex, due to Ancelotti's remaining season in Madrid.

Sources from Brazil's CBF reveal that discussions, led by President Ednaldo Rodrigues and National Team Director Rodrigo Caetano, are ongoing but without resolution. Meanwhile, speculation about Ancelotti's departure heightens as Real Madrid experiences a lackluster season.

Pressure increases for Brazil's team to appoint a strong leader, following disappointing performances. Alternatives such as Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus are being considered if deals with Ancelotti stall, while some suggest a Brazilian coach might be a better fit.

