Brazil is eager to appoint a new national team coach this month, with talks continuing with Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti. Fans, however, are growing frustrated as negotiations prove complex, due to Ancelotti's remaining season in Madrid.

Sources from Brazil's CBF reveal that discussions, led by President Ednaldo Rodrigues and National Team Director Rodrigo Caetano, are ongoing but without resolution. Meanwhile, speculation about Ancelotti's departure heightens as Real Madrid experiences a lackluster season.

Pressure increases for Brazil's team to appoint a strong leader, following disappointing performances. Alternatives such as Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus are being considered if deals with Ancelotti stall, while some suggest a Brazilian coach might be a better fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)