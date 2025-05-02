Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Hopes Dashed by Middle-Order Collapse

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was left lamenting over a faltering middle order as the inaugural IPL champions became the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race this season. A 100-run thrashing by Mumbai Indians took Rajasthan's defeats to eight out of 11 matches, leaving them out of playoff contention like Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians' staggering score of 217-2 exposed Rajasthan's batting weaknesses as they were all out for 117. Parag admitted, "We've been getting good starts, but the middle order - myself, Dhruv (Jurel) - needs to make crucial contributions." The team's strategy was criticized, especially after releasing players like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult and failing to fill the void.

The absence of regular captain Sanju Samson due to injury piled pressure on the team, with Shimron Hetmyer being their only experienced batsman. Rajasthan's inability to close matches resulted in consecutive losses against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, leaving them rueful of errors that cost them the playoff spot. Parag remains hopeful for future games despite the setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)