Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Hopes Dashed by Middle-Order Collapse

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag reflects on the team's underperformance, particularly the struggling middle order, following their elimination from the IPL playoffs. Despite promising starts, their inability to capitalize in crucial moments reflects poor strategic decisions, and injuries hampered their campaign, leaving them with narrow defeats in key matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was left lamenting over a faltering middle order as the inaugural IPL champions became the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race this season. A 100-run thrashing by Mumbai Indians took Rajasthan's defeats to eight out of 11 matches, leaving them out of playoff contention like Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians' staggering score of 217-2 exposed Rajasthan's batting weaknesses as they were all out for 117. Parag admitted, "We've been getting good starts, but the middle order - myself, Dhruv (Jurel) - needs to make crucial contributions." The team's strategy was criticized, especially after releasing players like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult and failing to fill the void.

The absence of regular captain Sanju Samson due to injury piled pressure on the team, with Shimron Hetmyer being their only experienced batsman. Rajasthan's inability to close matches resulted in consecutive losses against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, leaving them rueful of errors that cost them the playoff spot. Parag remains hopeful for future games despite the setbacks.

