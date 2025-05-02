Sporting Icons on the Move and Thriving

Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky made waves at the Tyr Pro Meet, showcasing her Olympic-grade prowess with a standout 400-meter freestyle performance. Her impressive time ranks as the second-fastest in her career, marking yet another highlight for the legendary athlete.

In soccer news, Premier League star Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly poised to join MLS team Chicago Fire. The Belgian midfielder, renowned for his decade-long tenure at Manchester City, departs the club having contributed to an impressive 189 goals over ten seasons.

Elsewhere, the sports world buzzes with the Cleveland Guardians' thrilling 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, Coco Gauff's advancement to the Madrid Open final after defeating Iga Swiatek, and LeBron James' anticipated return for an NBA 23rd season.

(With inputs from agencies.)