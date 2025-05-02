Rajasthan Royals' Middle Order Woes End IPL Playoff Dreams

In a season marked by missed opportunities and strategic missteps, Rajasthan Royals became the second team eliminated from the IPL playoff race following a 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians.

The Royals struggled with only three victories in 11 matches, which highlighted their batting vulnerabilities, especially within the middle order.

The absence of seasoned players like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult, paired with injuries to key players, has left Rajasthan grappling to find form and consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)