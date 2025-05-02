Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals' Middle Order Woes End IPL Playoff Dreams

Rajasthan Royals faced elimination from the IPL playoffs after a crushing defeat to Mumbai Indians. With a struggling middle order, the team clinched only three victories out of 11 matches. Their strategic missteps at the pre-season auction and key injuries compounded their challenges throughout the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a season marked by missed opportunities and strategic missteps, Rajasthan Royals became the second team eliminated from the IPL playoff race following a 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians.

The Royals struggled with only three victories in 11 matches, which highlighted their batting vulnerabilities, especially within the middle order.

The absence of seasoned players like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult, paired with injuries to key players, has left Rajasthan grappling to find form and consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

