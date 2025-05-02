Bruno Fernandes Shines as Man Utd and Spurs Clinch Europa League Victories

Manchester United delivered a stellar performance to win 3-0 against Athletic Bilbao in their UEFA Europa League semifinal's first leg. Bruno Fernandes' brace was instrumental in overcoming Bilbao's formidable defense at the Estadio de San Mames, where the hosts hadn't lost since August.

The match saw Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte setting up Casemiro for United's opener in the 30th minute. Shortly after, a penalty awarded to United was expertly converted by Fernandes, doubling the lead. By halftime, Fernandes extended United's lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ugarte's assist.

Tottenham Hotspur made their mark in the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Brennan Johnson's early header set the tone, while James Maddison and Dominic Solanke's goals secured the win. Despite Ulrik Saltnes scoring late for the visitors, Spurs remained dominant as they look towards the second leg on May 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)