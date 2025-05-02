Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals' Strategy Under Scrutiny: Aakash Chopra Questions All-Indian Batting Lineup's Feasibility

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra questions the effectiveness of Rajasthan Royals' all-Indian batting lineup in IPL 2025, highlighting the absence of senior players like Jos Buttler. Chopra emphasizes the importance of experienced leadership amidst an unpredictable performance from RR's young talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:15 IST
Aakash Chopra (Photo: X/@cricketaakash). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Rajasthan Royals' underwhelming performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has voiced concerns over the all-Indian batting lineup strategy. Chopra, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, questioned whether relying solely on domestic talent, with Sanju Samson as the most experienced player and Shimron Hetmyer as the only overseas option lower down the order, was a viable approach.

Highlighting the importance of seasoned players, Chopra compared the current scenario to when Jos Buttler, who was released by the team before the 2025 IPL season, played a crucial stabilizing role. He pointed out that despite cricket being perceived as a young man's game, a mix of experience is essential, as seen in the Indian T20 team with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya providing much-needed stability.

Chopra further reflected on the unpredictable nature of the Royals' performance, noting the absence of a senior player to stabilize young talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He emphasized that inconsistency could result in vastly different outcomes, a risk exacerbated by the lack of experienced leadership. With Sanju Samson sidelined due to injury, and interim captain Riyan Parag struggling to lead the team, RR's decision to move forward without Buttler has come under heavy scrutiny following their disappointing exit after a loss to Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

