England Announces Squad for Zimbabwe Test: Stokes Returns as Captain

England has revealed their squad for an upcoming Test against Zimbabwe, with Ben Stokes leading the side post-injury. Uncapped players Sam Cook and Jordan Cox join the team, promising fresh talent. The match will mark the start of a busy summer, featuring series against India and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:20 IST
England Team (Photo: @englandcricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
England has disclosed their Test squad for the forthcoming match against Zimbabwe, as per the International Cricket Council's official website. Captain Ben Stokes is set to lead, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Stokes, last seen in action during the series against New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship, will spearhead a squad that includes new faces like Sam Cook and Jordan Cox from Essex, both offering promising talent for the future.

Notably, right-arm pacer Sam Cook is included for his stellar domestic performance with 318 first-class wickets at an average of 19.77. Batting prowess Jordan Cox enters the squad boasting 918 runs in the current County Championship season, including six centuries to his name.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith re-enters after opting out of a previous tour for personal reasons. Returning pacer Josh Tongue, last seen in the 2023 Ashes series, reinforces the squad.

This matchup sets the tone for an eventful home summer, succeeding the team's underwhelming ICC Champions Trophy campaign. The Test at Trent Bridge begins on May 22, followed by a five-match series against India, marking the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The white-ball squad will simultaneously face the West Indies, South Africa, and Ireland. England's lineup, led by Stokes, features Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, and others as they prepare for a challenging cricket season.

