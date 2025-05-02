Kriol Star’s OT Victory Shakes Up Sahara Conference in Intense BAL Showdown

The 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Sahara Conference continues to deliver thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments, as Kriol Star (Cape Verde) edged out ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal) 95-92 in overtime during a pulsating game at the electric Dakar Arena on Thursday night. The game marked a historic win for the debutants from Cape Verde and reshaped the competitive landscape of the Sahara Conference, where all teams now stand with identical records of two wins and two losses each.

McGlynn and Almeida Lead Kriol Star’s Breakthrough Win

Patrick McGlynn lit up the court with a game-high 29 points, while Ivan Almeida contributed a powerful two-way performance with 22 points and nine rebounds to guide Kriol Star to its second win in four games. The duo’s combined 51-point effort proved vital in countering ASC Ville de Dakar’s dominant presence on the glass.

Despite being heavily outrebounded 58-34 — including a staggering 24 offensive rebounds by the Senegalese side — Kriol Star capitalized on efficiency and ball control. ASC Ville de Dakar translated their rebounding prowess into 26 second chance points compared to just 10 by the visiting side, but they were plagued by costly errors, committing 16 turnovers. Kriol Star, in contrast, had only five turnovers, underscoring their composure under pressure.

The match was a homecoming battle for Dakar’s Makhtar Gueye, who impressed with 20 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, veteran Ater Majok chipped in with a strong inside presence, adding 16 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. However, the efforts were not enough to seal a win in front of the home crowd.

Petro de Luanda Outpaces US Monastir in Heavyweight Clash

Earlier in the day, reigning champions Petro de Luanda (Angola) displayed their title credentials by defeating 2022 BAL champions US Monastir (Tunisia) 78-68 in a game defined by Petro's balanced offense and Monastir’s turnovers.

Rigberto Mendoza led the Angolan side with a commanding double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Three of his teammates also scored in double figures, showcasing the team’s scoring depth and tactical discipline.

Despite Monastir’s efficiency from beyond the arc — converting 41.2% of their three-point attempts — they struggled with ball security, recording 21 turnovers that significantly hampered their rhythm. Patrick Hardy Jr. led Monastir’s scoring with 16 points but found little support from the bench as Petro's defense stifled their interior attack.

Conference Drama Builds as Teams Enter Final Stretch

With each of the four teams in the Sahara Conference now holding identical 2-2 records, the race to secure playoff spots has never been tighter. The final weekend promises high-stakes basketball as Kriol Star prepares to face US Monastir and ASC Ville de Dakar readies for a clash with Petro de Luanda.

Every game now has massive implications for standings, seeding, and momentum heading into the playoff phase of the BAL season.

BAL 2025: A Pan-African Celebration Reaching Global Audiences

The 2025 BAL season is making waves not just in Africa but around the world. With broadcast coverage spanning 214 countries and territories in 17 languages, the league is reaching a truly global audience. Fans can catch the action via free-to-air and paid television networks such as Canal+ and ESPN, digital platforms including FIBA’s Courtside 1891, and livestreaming through the NBA App, NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com, and the BAL’s YouTube channel.

The BAL, a partnership between the NBA and FIBA, continues to grow its international profile while showcasing Africa’s elite basketball talent and building a thriving sports ecosystem across the continent.

As the Sahara Conference nears its conclusion, all eyes turn to the final weekend for what promises to be a dramatic finish in one of the most competitive BAL seasons yet.