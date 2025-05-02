Devdutt Padikkal's Mindset Shift Fuels IPL Performance Boost

Devdutt Padikkal, a key batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has attributed his enhanced performance in the IPL to a significant shift in mindset and diligent work on his shot range. His strike-rate has surged to 154.36 this season from much lower figures in the past years.

Padikkal highlighted that adapting to the evolving format of T20 cricket was crucial. He acknowledged the importance of 'role clarity' in his current position, batting consistently at No. 3 for RCB. This newfound clarity has been pivotal in helping him deliver with greater intent.

The batter also credited the influential starts provided by teammates Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, which have eased his task of sustaining momentum without pressure. Despite rain disruptions affecting practice, Padikkal remains optimistic about RCB's upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings.

