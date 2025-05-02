Left Menu

Devdutt Padikkal's Mindset Shift Fuels IPL Performance Boost

Devdutt Padikkal, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter, credits his improved IPL strike-rate to a mindset shift and working on his shot range. His clarity in role has enhanced his game, supported by Kohli and Salt's strong starts. Rains disrupted RCB's practice ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings.

Updated: 02-05-2025 18:52 IST
Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, a key batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has attributed his enhanced performance in the IPL to a significant shift in mindset and diligent work on his shot range. His strike-rate has surged to 154.36 this season from much lower figures in the past years.

Padikkal highlighted that adapting to the evolving format of T20 cricket was crucial. He acknowledged the importance of 'role clarity' in his current position, batting consistently at No. 3 for RCB. This newfound clarity has been pivotal in helping him deliver with greater intent.

The batter also credited the influential starts provided by teammates Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, which have eased his task of sustaining momentum without pressure. Despite rain disruptions affecting practice, Padikkal remains optimistic about RCB's upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

