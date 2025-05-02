Gaganjeet Bhullar's Narrow Escape at GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar found himself tied for sixth after the second round at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, trailing the leaders by a single stroke. Bhullar had a promising start, climbing the leaderboard with consecutive birdies, only to be set back by bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes.

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond, along with several Korean players, including Doyeon Hwang and Wooyoung Cho, took the top positions. Despite Bhullar's setbacks, the 11-time Asian Tour winner spoke of his fond memories and previous successes at the course, emphasizing the mental advantage experienced players hold.

The tournament faced significant delays due to adverse weather conditions on the first day, causing a backlog and forcing 72 players to complete their first rounds on Friday morning, complicating the event's progression.

