Woxsen University Revolutionizes Indian Sports with Pioneering Initiatives

Woxsen University partners with MSK Prasad and SixS Sports to launch innovative sports and educational initiatives. The partnership introduces a Brain Training Lab, Biomechanics technologies, and mentorship programs aimed at enhancing athletic performance and life skills, signaling a new era for Indian sports development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:42 IST
Members at lauch of India's first brain training lab (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Woxsen University recently hosted prominent figures such as retired Indian cricketer MSK Prasad to unveil major strides in the realm of sports education and talent development. During his visit, Prasad toured the state-of-the-art Woxsen Sports Academy, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Woxsen University, MSK Prasad's International Cricket Academy, and SixS Sports. The collaboration aims to integrate neuroscience and cognitive training with traditional sports, signifying a groundbreaking advance in Indian sports infrastructure.

At the core of this initiative is the Brain Training Lab, designed to enhance focus, reaction time, and decision-making for athletes. Accompanying this, the newly launched Sports Science Centre boasts advanced biomechanics technology, namely the Motion Capture System by Xsens. It precisely records real-time 3D human motion, offering performance analysis even in field settings. Smart Plantar Pressure Sensor Insoles by Moticon and Surface Electromyography by Delsys further contribute to optimizing athletes' biomechanics and technical skills.

Key sports personalities expressed optimism about the venture's transformative potential. Anju Bobby George, World Athletics Medallist, praised the initiative for providing athletes and students the opportunity to excel in both sports and education. Pullela Gopichand emphasized the necessity of such collaborations for holistic athlete development, while MSK Prasad reinforced the importance of combining education and sports literacy. Raul V. Rodriguez, VP of Woxsen University, and Antony Chacko, CEO of SixS Sports, echoed the commitment to creating a balanced ecosystem fostering Indian athletes' mental, physical, and educational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

