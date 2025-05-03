Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli Makes History with Miami GP Sprint Pole

Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli made history by securing pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, becoming the youngest ever in Formula One. Mercedes saw a sensational performance from the 18-year-old, who was joined by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on the front row alongside veteran racers like Max Verstappen.

In a historic achievement, 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli clinched pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday. Driving for Mercedes, Antonelli became the youngest pole sitter in any Formula One format.

The Miami race marks only the sixth of Antonelli's Formula One career, showcasing remarkable talent for the teenage driver. McLaren's Oscar Piastri will join Antonelli on the front row in Saturday's sprint race.

McLaren's Lando Norris put up an impressive performance, securing the third spot, while Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen completed the second row. Verstappen announced the birth of his first child on the same day.

