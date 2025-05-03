Paris FC's Historic Return to Ligue 1 After 46 Years

Paris FC will make a historic return to the French top division next season after a 46-year hiatus, following a 1-1 draw against Martigues that secured their promotion to Ligue 1 on Friday.

The draw guaranteed Paris FC a top-two finish in Ligue 2, alongside leaders Lorient, who also secured their place in the top flight. This event marks the first occasion in 35 years that two clubs from the French capital, Paris FC and Paris St Germain, will compete in Ligue 1 simultaneously.

Recently acquired by the family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, Paris FC plans to relocate to Stade Jean-Bouin, located near PSG's Parc des Princes. The Arnaults aim to raise Paris FC to the elite status of French and European football.

