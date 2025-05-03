Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Pole-Sitter Makes History in Miami

MIAMI, May 2 (Reuters) - In a historic moment for Formula One, Mercedes' 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli emerged as the youngest pole-sitter in any F1 format, clinching the top spot with a blistering lap in the Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday.

Antonelli clocked a sensational time of one minute 26.482 seconds, narrowly edging past McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds. Meanwhile, Lando Norris claimed third position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull's four-time world champion, completed the second row after announcing his first-time fatherhood earlier in the day.

Reflecting on his landmark achievement, Antonelli expressed surprise and satisfaction, stating, "I did not see that coming, to be honest. I thought the lap was good, and I was happy with it." As the young Italian charts a promising trajectory, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff emphasized the significance of Antonelli's accomplishment, asserting, "It's about the trajectory...he's done it, and he's quickest."

(With inputs from agencies.)