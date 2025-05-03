B Sai Sudharsan: Rising Star in IPL and Test Cricket Contender

B Sai Sudharsan continues to shine in the Indian Premier League, currently leading the Orange Cap standings as the tournament's top scorer. This promising performance with Gujarat Titans bolstered his prospects for a Test debut during India's upcoming tour of England.

Having scored 504 runs in just 10 matches, 23-year-old Sudharsan is drawing attention as a potential selection for the Test series in England commencing at Headingley in June. His partnerships, including a significant 87-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, have been pivotal in Gujarat's victories.

Esteemed cricket figures, including former India coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Jos Buttler, praise Sudharsan's technique and maturity on the field. Former England captain Buttler highlighted Sudharsan's excellent understanding of his game and work ethic. In contrast, Shastri views him as an all-format player poised for international stardom.

