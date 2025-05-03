Left Menu

B Sai Sudharsan: Rising Star in IPL and Test Cricket Contender

B Sai Sudharsan is making waves in the IPL, leading the Orange Cap race with impressive performances for Gujarat Titans. With 504 runs from 10 matches, he's becoming a strong contender for India's test team debut against England. Experts praise his composure and technique, predicting a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 09:46 IST
B Sai Sudharsan: Rising Star in IPL and Test Cricket Contender

B Sai Sudharsan continues to shine in the Indian Premier League, currently leading the Orange Cap standings as the tournament's top scorer. This promising performance with Gujarat Titans bolstered his prospects for a Test debut during India's upcoming tour of England.

Having scored 504 runs in just 10 matches, 23-year-old Sudharsan is drawing attention as a potential selection for the Test series in England commencing at Headingley in June. His partnerships, including a significant 87-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, have been pivotal in Gujarat's victories.

Esteemed cricket figures, including former India coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Jos Buttler, praise Sudharsan's technique and maturity on the field. Former England captain Buttler highlighted Sudharsan's excellent understanding of his game and work ethic. In contrast, Shastri views him as an all-format player poised for international stardom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025