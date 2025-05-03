Mandaviya Inaugurates Khelo India Multipurpose Hall in Kamle to Boost Youth Sports

In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing grassroots sports infrastructure in the Northeastern region of India, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Khelo India Multipurpose Hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh today. The event marked a significant step forward in the Central Government’s continued efforts to bring world-class sports facilities to remote and underrepresented areas of the country.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by prominent state leaders, including Shri Kento Jini, Minister of Environment & Forest and Sports & Youth Affairs, and Shri Nyato Dukam, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, and Animal Husbandry, along with Shri Rotom Tebin, Member of Legislative Assembly for the 25th Raga constituency. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit between the Centre and the State in fostering athletic excellence in the region.

Infrastructure Funded Entirely by the Central Government

The newly constructed multipurpose sports hall is a product of the Government of India’s flagship Khelo India initiative and comes with a financial outlay of ₹8 crore, fully funded by the Centre. As part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' vision to promote inclusive sports development, this facility is one of many being developed across India to identify and nurture talent at the grassroots level.

The hall is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and has been designed to support a range of indoor sports. These include boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball. This comprehensive setup is aimed at providing young sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring areas the opportunity to receive professional training and participate in national and international events.

A Vision for Empowerment Through Sports

During his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of empowering youth in far-flung regions like Arunachal Pradesh through sports. “This initiative reflects our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of nurturing talent from every corner of the country. Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, and through facilities like these, we aim to create opportunities for youth to shine in sports and contribute to nation-building,” he stated.

He further reiterated the Government’s mission to integrate sports and fitness into everyday life. “Sports is not just a recreational activity. It is a path to discipline, health, leadership, and national pride,” he added.

The Union Minister also took time to interact with local youth, athletes, and coaches, motivating them to utilize the world-class facility to its full potential. His engagement with the community highlighted the government’s hands-on approach to policy implementation and grassroots participation.

Encouraging Local Talent

The event witnessed participation from several young athletes and school children who had gathered to witness the historic occasion. Coaches and local sports associations lauded the initiative, expressing optimism that such a facility would transform the sporting landscape of the district and create new avenues for youth development.

Senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, State government representatives, and local dignitaries were also present, indicating strong administrative backing for the initiative. This hall is expected to become a regional hub for indoor sports training, hosting camps, local competitions, and potentially, national events in the future.

Looking Ahead

With the inauguration of this multipurpose hall, Kamle district joins a growing list of regions being equipped under the Khelo India program. The facility is not only a physical structure but also a symbol of the government's commitment to equity in sports development—reaching even the remotest parts of India.

Such initiatives are pivotal to unlocking the untapped potential of youth in states like Arunachal Pradesh, where natural talent often goes unnoticed due to lack of infrastructure. By investing in sports at the grassroots level, the government aims to create a more robust, healthier, and competitive generation that can bring international glory to the nation.