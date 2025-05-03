Left Menu

Cricket Star Kagiso Rabada Faces Shock Suspension Over Drug Controversy

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada reveals a provisional suspension due to a banned recreational drug. He left the IPL, citing personal reasons, and issued an apology through SACA. The specific drug remains undisclosed, and it's unclear if the test was 'in competition' or 'out of competition'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:29 IST
Kagiso Rabada
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a startling turn of events, celebrated South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has revealed that he is facing a provisional suspension for using a banned recreational drug.

Rabada, who departed from the Indian Premier League recently citing personal reasons, has publicly apologized for his actions through a statement issued by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA).

His statement leaves many questions unanswered, such as the nature of the substance and whether the test was conducted during competition. Rabada, who turns 30 soon, expressed his hope to return to cricket swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

