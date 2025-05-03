Left Menu

Thrilling Performances Light Up Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League

Armand Duplantis dominated the pole vault without breaking his record at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League. Cordell Tinch became the fourth fastest high hurdler. Akani Simbine won the 100m, while Anavia Battle claimed back-to-back 200m victories. Yaroslava Mahuchikh continued her winning streak in high jump, with other standout performances across track and field events.

Updated: 03-05-2025 19:15 IST
In a display of athletic prowess, Armand Duplantis showcased dominance at the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League, though he fell short of surpassing his own pole vault record. The Olympic and world champion comfortably secured victory with a 6.11-meter jump.

Cordell Tinch, meanwhile, etched his name in history by becoming the fourth fastest high hurdler. His 12.87-second sprint matched Dayron Robles' career best, placing Tinch amongst the giants of his discipline. The event also saw Akani Simbine clinch the 100m gold in a thrilling race.

Athletes continue to mesmerize with standout performances. American Anavia Battle secured consecutive wins in the 200m, while Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh sustained her streak in the high jump. With other notable victories in hurdles, shot put, and steeplechase, the Shanghai-Keqiao Diamond League celebrated a spectacle of sportsmanship and skill.

