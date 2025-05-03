Aston Villa's Champions League Quest: A Fulham Triumph
Aston Villa secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Fulham, boosting their chances for Champions League qualification. Youri Tielemans scored the decisive goal, putting Villa on par with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest on points. This win keeps Villa close to the top five, vital for next season's Champions League entry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Aston Villa has bolstered its hopes of reaching the Champions League with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Youri Tielemans provided the decisive moment with a commanding header from a 12th-minute corner at Villa Park, bringing Villa level on points with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.
Though Ollie Watkins and substitute Donyell Malen had opportunities to extend Villa's lead, the single goal proved sufficient to keep them in contention with Champions League competitors, despite having played one extra game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Barcelona Dominates Chelsea, Secures Spot in Women's Champions League Final
Chelsea Dominates: Closing in on Sixth Straight Women's Super League Triumph
Newcastle and Chelsea Edge Closer to Champions League Glory as Ipswich Faces Relegation
Chelsea's Top-Five Hunt Intensifies: Liverpool's Guard of Honour at Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa Crushes Arsenal, Paves Way for Chelsea's WSL Title