Aston Villa's Champions League Quest: A Fulham Triumph

Aston Villa has bolstered its hopes of reaching the Champions League with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans provided the decisive moment with a commanding header from a 12th-minute corner at Villa Park, bringing Villa level on points with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

Though Ollie Watkins and substitute Donyell Malen had opportunities to extend Villa's lead, the single goal proved sufficient to keep them in contention with Champions League competitors, despite having played one extra game.

