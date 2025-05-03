Punjab Kings Aim For IPL Playoff Glory with Young Talent

With the Indian Premier League inching towards its business end, Punjab Kings are making strides for further improvement, leveraging the depth in their roster, according to assistant coach Brad Haddin. The squad, currently positioned fourth, is endeavoring for a top-four finish with hopes of playoff glory.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have secured six victories out of 10 matches and stand with 13 points and a net run rate of 0.199. Having won three out of their last five matches, they aim to strengthen their position by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants. Haddin remains optimistic about their upward trajectory in the current season.

Haddin attributes their recent successes to the emerging talent within the team, alongside steadfast performances from seasoned players. Notably, the team showcased a near-flawless batting display against the Chennai Super Kings. Credit was also given to PBKS bowlers for their strategic execution against challenges posed by the Impact Player rule.

