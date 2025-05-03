In an exhilarating turn of events, Riley Greene's two home runs during the ninth inning sealed a 9-1 triumph for the Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene's stunning performance is one of several highlights in a thrilling night of baseball.

Meanwhile, Cadillac's Formula One ambitions remain unaffected despite financial setbacks linked to automotive tariffs, as confirmed by GM President Mark Reuss. The company is steadfast as it targets its debut in the sport's prestigious arena next season.

Elsewhere on the track, Olympic champion Masai Russell shattered the American record in the 100m hurdles at the Miami Grand Slam Track meet, stopping the clock at an impressive 12.17 seconds. Russell's record-setting performance rounded out an action-packed day of sports across multiple disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)