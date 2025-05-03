Left Menu

Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory in Rain-Soaked Miami Sprint Race

Lando Norris secured a thrilling victory in the rain-affected sprint race in Miami, beating McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. The race, marred by heavy rain, saw multiple incidents, including penalties and crashes, ultimately concluding under yellow with Norris holding his lead. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Ferrari.

Updated: 03-05-2025 23:36 IST
Lando Norris triumphed over teammate Oscar Piastri to win the sprint race on Saturday, preceding the Miami Grand Prix qualifying. Despite challenging conditions, Norris defended his Miami title from the previous year.

An eventful 18-lap sprint commenced with rain-soaked chaos as Charles Leclerc's Ferrari crashed en route to the grid, causing his absence in the sprint. Kimi Antonelli's leading start was short-lived, overtaken by Piastri before losing position after driving off-track.

Further drama unfolded when Max Verstappen, penalized for an unsafe release, collided with Antonelli in the pits. The race concluded under yellow due to Liam Lawson's crash with Fernando Alonso, securing Norris's top spot, followed by Hamilton in third for Ferrari.

