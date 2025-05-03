Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory in Rain-Soaked Miami Sprint Race

Lando Norris triumphed over teammate Oscar Piastri to win the sprint race on Saturday, preceding the Miami Grand Prix qualifying. Despite challenging conditions, Norris defended his Miami title from the previous year.

An eventful 18-lap sprint commenced with rain-soaked chaos as Charles Leclerc's Ferrari crashed en route to the grid, causing his absence in the sprint. Kimi Antonelli's leading start was short-lived, overtaken by Piastri before losing position after driving off-track.

Further drama unfolded when Max Verstappen, penalized for an unsafe release, collided with Antonelli in the pits. The race concluded under yellow due to Liam Lawson's crash with Fernando Alonso, securing Norris's top spot, followed by Hamilton in third for Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)