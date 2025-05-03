Left Menu

RCB Edges CSK in Thrilling IPL Clash: Mhatre's Heroics Fall Short

In a nail-biting IPL match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs. Despite Ayush Mhatre's dazzling 94 and a strong partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, RCB's bowlers held their nerve. Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell set the stage with powerful fifties for RCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:52 IST
Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre's brilliant 94-run knock nearly led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an incredible win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their recent IPL face-off. Despite his efforts, CSK fell short by two runs as RCB's bowlers defended their score effectively in the death overs.

RCB set a formidable target with strong performances from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, who both scored fifties. Romario Shepherd also contributed with a rapid 53 not out, propelling RCB to a commanding 213/5.

Mhatre, at just 17, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, stitching a crucial 114-run partnership for CSK. Nonetheless, timely breakthroughs from RCB bowlers, including Dewald Brevis' dismissal by Lungi Ngidi, and Yash Dayal's composed final over, sealed the victory for Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

