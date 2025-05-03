RCB Edges CSK in Thrilling IPL Clash: Mhatre's Heroics Fall Short

Ayush Mhatre's brilliant 94-run knock nearly led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an incredible win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their recent IPL face-off. Despite his efforts, CSK fell short by two runs as RCB's bowlers defended their score effectively in the death overs.

RCB set a formidable target with strong performances from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, who both scored fifties. Romario Shepherd also contributed with a rapid 53 not out, propelling RCB to a commanding 213/5.

Mhatre, at just 17, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, stitching a crucial 114-run partnership for CSK. Nonetheless, timely breakthroughs from RCB bowlers, including Dewald Brevis' dismissal by Lungi Ngidi, and Yash Dayal's composed final over, sealed the victory for Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)