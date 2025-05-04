Left Menu

Northampton's Epic Triumph: Leinster Stunned in Champions Cup Semis

Northampton delivered a stunning upset over Leinster with a 37-34 victory in the Champions Cup semi-final, thanks to a first-half Tommy Freeman hat-trick. The English champions, just one win away from their first European title in 25 years, overcame Leinster's strong second-half comeback attempts.

In a sensational Champions Cup semi-final clash, Northampton stunned Leinster with a thrilling 37-34 victory, marking a significant milestone as they chase their first European title in 25 years. The match, played on Saturday, was highlighted by a first-half hat-trick from the dynamic Tommy Freeman.

Despite being heavy favorites, Leinster found themselves trailing at halftime due to a flawless performance by Northampton, which also included a try from the impressive young flanker Henry Pollock. Leinster, who have been losing finalists for the past three years, attempted a comeback with tries from Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier.

However, Northampton's James Ramm scored a decisive try, ensuring the visitors maintained their lead. The tense encounter concluded with Northampton surviving two yellow cards and an intimidating Leinster bench. They now look forward to a final against Toulouse or Cardiff on May 24.

