Defensive Blunders Cost Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Final
Kawasaki Frontale's coach, Shigetoshi Hasebe, lamented defensive mistakes leading to a 2-0 defeat to Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League final. Goals by Galeno and Franck Kessie capitalized on Kawasaki's errors. Despite past successes, Kawasaki's shortcomings in defense were pointed out as the key issue.
Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe was left to ponder his team's defensive lapses as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.
Al-Ahli, strengthened by expensive signings, secured their maiden title with first-half goals from Galeno and Franck Kessie. Hasebe criticized his team's defensive errors, which were instrumental in the build-up to both goals, stating improvements are needed moving forward.
Kawasaki entered the final at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium with a disciplined approach. However, a crucial mistake in the 35th minute led to Galeno scoring. Al-Ahli's second goal came amid incomplete numerical strength on the field, with Firmino setting up Kessie. Hasebe admitted his side did not play as planned, acknowledging the foreign imports' impact as a decisive factor.
