Left Menu

Defensive Blunders Cost Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Final

Kawasaki Frontale's coach, Shigetoshi Hasebe, lamented defensive mistakes leading to a 2-0 defeat to Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League final. Goals by Galeno and Franck Kessie capitalized on Kawasaki's errors. Despite past successes, Kawasaki's shortcomings in defense were pointed out as the key issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 03:17 IST
Defensive Blunders Cost Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe was left to ponder his team's defensive lapses as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

Al-Ahli, strengthened by expensive signings, secured their maiden title with first-half goals from Galeno and Franck Kessie. Hasebe criticized his team's defensive errors, which were instrumental in the build-up to both goals, stating improvements are needed moving forward.

Kawasaki entered the final at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium with a disciplined approach. However, a crucial mistake in the 35th minute led to Galeno scoring. Al-Ahli's second goal came amid incomplete numerical strength on the field, with Firmino setting up Kessie. Hasebe admitted his side did not play as planned, acknowledging the foreign imports' impact as a decisive factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025