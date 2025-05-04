Defensive Blunders Cost Kawasaki Frontale in Asian Champions League Final

Kawasaki Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe was left to ponder his team's defensive lapses as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

Al-Ahli, strengthened by expensive signings, secured their maiden title with first-half goals from Galeno and Franck Kessie. Hasebe criticized his team's defensive errors, which were instrumental in the build-up to both goals, stating improvements are needed moving forward.

Kawasaki entered the final at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium with a disciplined approach. However, a crucial mistake in the 35th minute led to Galeno scoring. Al-Ahli's second goal came amid incomplete numerical strength on the field, with Firmino setting up Kessie. Hasebe admitted his side did not play as planned, acknowledging the foreign imports' impact as a decisive factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)