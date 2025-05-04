Left Menu

Verstappen Secures Pole Position with New 'Dad Speed' at Miami GP

Max Verstappen claimed pole position at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix after becoming a new father. The Red Bull driver posted a swift lap time around the Hard Rock Stadium, outperforming last year's winner Lando Norris. McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start in fourth place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 03:48 IST
Verstappen Secures Pole Position with New 'Dad Speed' at Miami GP
Verstappen

Max Verstappen showcased his racing prowess by securing pole position at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix, just days after celebrating the birth of his daughter, Lily. The Red Bull racing star, unfazed by his new fatherhood duties, clocked an impressive lap time of 1:26.204.

Christian Horner, Verstappen's team boss, praised the driver's focus and ability to excel. Despite Lando Norris, last year's winner, trailing close behind, Verstappen's new 'dad speed' proved unbeatable. Norris, however, may still find solace in the fact that no pole-sitter has won at the Miami circuit since its inauguration in 2022.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and McLaren's Oscar Piastri filled the second row. Meanwhile, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton faced a disappointing session, qualifying only 12th after a promising start in the sprint race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025