Verstappen Secures Pole Position with New 'Dad Speed' at Miami GP

Max Verstappen showcased his racing prowess by securing pole position at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix, just days after celebrating the birth of his daughter, Lily. The Red Bull racing star, unfazed by his new fatherhood duties, clocked an impressive lap time of 1:26.204.

Christian Horner, Verstappen's team boss, praised the driver's focus and ability to excel. Despite Lando Norris, last year's winner, trailing close behind, Verstappen's new 'dad speed' proved unbeatable. Norris, however, may still find solace in the fact that no pole-sitter has won at the Miami circuit since its inauguration in 2022.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and McLaren's Oscar Piastri filled the second row. Meanwhile, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton faced a disappointing session, qualifying only 12th after a promising start in the sprint race.

(With inputs from agencies.)