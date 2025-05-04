Left Menu

Sovereignty Triumphs: A Thrilling Kentucky Derby Showdown

Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby, overcoming challenging conditions to secure the first leg of the Triple Crown. The victory marked trainer Bob Baffert's return after a suspension. Junior Alvarado rode expertly from the 18th position. Journalism and Baeza finished second and third, respectively, in the exhilarating race.

Updated: 04-05-2025 05:33 IST
Sovereignty clinched a thrilling win at the 151st Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, marking a spectacular start to the U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

The bay colt shone in wet conditions at Churchill Downs, winning the 1-1/4-mile race in just over two minutes, edging out heavy favorite Journalism, while Baeza secured third place.

This victory marked trainer Bob Baffert's return to the Derby after a three-year ban due to a past doping scandal, as Junior Alvarado navigated from the difficult 18th post position with skill and determination.

