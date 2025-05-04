Left Menu

RCB Triumphs in Edge-of-the-Seat IPL Clash Against CSK

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a nail-biting 2-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. Despite strong performances from Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK fell short. RCB now leads the points table, while CSK struggles at the bottom, marking their ninth defeat.

Team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a captivating IPL 2025 showdown, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Chennai Super Kings by a mere 2 runs, securing a dramatic last-ball win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With this victory, RCB ascended to the top of the IPL points table, winning their eighth game out of 11.

Despite impressive fifties from Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK's pursuit of a daunting 214-run target fell short. Their ninth defeat places them at the bottom of the standings. Key dismissals by Lungi Ngidi and economical spells by Krunal Pandya provided the turning point for the match.

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell fueled RCB's formidable total of 213/5 with swashbuckling performances. Kohli's 62 and Bethell's 55 set a solid foundation, while Romario Shepherd's late fireworks ensured a defendable target. CSK's chase, led by Mhatre's spectacular 94, was thwarted by RCB's disciplined bowling attack, culminating in a gripping finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

