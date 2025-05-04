Yash Dayal's Heroics Secure RCB's Nail-Biting Win Over CSK
Yash Dayal's exceptional final over sealed a thrilling 2-run victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025. Despite the efforts of RCB's Ayush Mhatre and CSK's Ravindra Jadeja, RCB moved to the top of the leaderboard, while CSK remained at the bottom.
Yash Dayal played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's nail-biting 2-run victory over Chennai Super Kings as the left-hand seamer delivered an outstanding final over in the 52nd IPL 2025 match.
With 15 runs needed off the last over, Dayal managed to restrict the Chennai side by dismissing MS Dhoni and allowing just four runs in the concluding three balls, helping RCB clinch the win in a dramatic finish.
RCB's mentor Dinesh Karthik commended Dayal's unwavering work ethic and strategic approach, underlining his contribution to the team's ascent to the top of the points table, while CSK struggled at the bottom following their ninth loss of the season.
