Kuldeep Yadav: India's Secret Weapon for the England Test Series

In a push for strategic selection, former selectors and coaches are rallying for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's Test series squad for England. They argue his prowess as a wrist spinner offers a distinctive advantage that India needs.

Ravindra Jadeja remains a core choice for the five-Test England series due to his superior batting skills. Yet, the experts believe Kuldeep Yadav provides a unique set of abilities that could prove crucial in the series.

MSK Prasad, former chairman of selectors, underscores Kuldeep's capability to change the game's outcome with his bowling, particularly in favorable conditions in England during August. His former colleagues also suggest his effectiveness on worn-out English pitches could make a significant difference.

