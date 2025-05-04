Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav: India's Secret Weapon for the England Test Series

Former selectors and coaches advocate for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's Test squad for the upcoming series in England, citing his unique skill set as a wrist spinner. With his proven strike-rate and attacking capabilities, Kuldeep is viewed as a vital component alongside Ravindra Jadeja, especially in spin-friendly English conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:26 IST
Kuldeep Yadav: India's Secret Weapon for the England Test Series
Kuldeep Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a push for strategic selection, former selectors and coaches are rallying for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's Test series squad for England. They argue his prowess as a wrist spinner offers a distinctive advantage that India needs.

Ravindra Jadeja remains a core choice for the five-Test England series due to his superior batting skills. Yet, the experts believe Kuldeep Yadav provides a unique set of abilities that could prove crucial in the series.

MSK Prasad, former chairman of selectors, underscores Kuldeep's capability to change the game's outcome with his bowling, particularly in favorable conditions in England during August. His former colleagues also suggest his effectiveness on worn-out English pitches could make a significant difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025