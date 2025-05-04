Army Dominates KSSM Shooting with Exceptional Performances

The ongoing 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship witnessed a stunning display by Army shooters, who claimed five of the top six spots in the men's 10m air pistol event. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve secured the gold, narrowly edging out teammate Ajay Kumar Ambawat. Despite a perfect 10.9 shot from Ambawat, Kedarling's resilient 10.6 finish ensured his victory.

Competing at the MP State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal, the event drew 552 participants, including notable marksman like Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, who finished 18th. Other Army shooters Ravinder Singh and Olympian Gurpreet Singh made strong impressions, ranking among the top candidates, with Ravinder finishing sixth in the finals.

In the junior category, Chandigarh's Dhairya Prashar emerged victorious, while in the youth division, Yugpratap Singh Rathore thrilled the home crowd with a gold-winning performance as over 500 contenders battled in the event. The championship, packed with over 300 juniors in qualifications alone, is set to conclude on Monday.

