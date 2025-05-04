Left Menu

Army Dominates KSSM Shooting with Exceptional Performances

Army shooters excel at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, securing five of the top six spots in the men's 10m air pistol event. Kedarling Balakrishna clinches gold with a decisive finish, while Dhairya Prashar and Yugpratap Singh Rathore shine in the junior and youth categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:51 IST
Army Dominates KSSM Shooting with Exceptional Performances
Ajay Ambawat, Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve (Centre), Ujjawal Malik after 10m air pistol final in Bhopal's MPSA Finals Hall (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship witnessed a stunning display by Army shooters, who claimed five of the top six spots in the men's 10m air pistol event. Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve secured the gold, narrowly edging out teammate Ajay Kumar Ambawat. Despite a perfect 10.9 shot from Ambawat, Kedarling's resilient 10.6 finish ensured his victory.

Competing at the MP State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal, the event drew 552 participants, including notable marksman like Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, who finished 18th. Other Army shooters Ravinder Singh and Olympian Gurpreet Singh made strong impressions, ranking among the top candidates, with Ravinder finishing sixth in the finals.

In the junior category, Chandigarh's Dhairya Prashar emerged victorious, while in the youth division, Yugpratap Singh Rathore thrilled the home crowd with a gold-winning performance as over 500 contenders battled in the event. The championship, packed with over 300 juniors in qualifications alone, is set to conclude on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025