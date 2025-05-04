Left Menu

Chido Obi Makes Premier League History with Manchester United

Chido Obi, at 17 years and 156 days, became the youngest player to start a Premier League game for Manchester United against Brentford. A youth international for Denmark, he joined from Arsenal last year. United, fielding a young squad, has recently triumphed over Athletic Bilbao in Europa League semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:59 IST
Chido Obi Makes Premier League History with Manchester United
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chido Obi achieved a historic milestone on Sunday, becoming the youngest player ever to start in a Premier League match for Manchester United. The 17-year-old striker lined up against Brentford, making a notable entry into the club's records.

Obi, a Denmark youth international, was signed from Arsenal last year. Since then, he has appeared five times in the league this season, albeit as a substitute and is yet to find the back of the net.

The game against Brentford came amid United's Europa League semifinals against Athletic Bilbao, prompting a squad rotation that saw the team fielded with an average age of just 22 years and 270 days, marking the club's third-youngest team ever in Premier League history. Notably, United leads with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg against Bilbao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025