Chido Obi Makes Premier League History with Manchester United
Chido Obi, at 17 years and 156 days, became the youngest player to start a Premier League game for Manchester United against Brentford. A youth international for Denmark, he joined from Arsenal last year. United, fielding a young squad, has recently triumphed over Athletic Bilbao in Europa League semifinals.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chido Obi achieved a historic milestone on Sunday, becoming the youngest player ever to start in a Premier League match for Manchester United. The 17-year-old striker lined up against Brentford, making a notable entry into the club's records.
Obi, a Denmark youth international, was signed from Arsenal last year. Since then, he has appeared five times in the league this season, albeit as a substitute and is yet to find the back of the net.
The game against Brentford came amid United's Europa League semifinals against Athletic Bilbao, prompting a squad rotation that saw the team fielded with an average age of just 22 years and 270 days, marking the club's third-youngest team ever in Premier League history. Notably, United leads with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg against Bilbao.
(With inputs from agencies.)