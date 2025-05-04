Chido Obi Makes Premier League History with Manchester United

Chido Obi achieved a historic milestone on Sunday, becoming the youngest player ever to start in a Premier League match for Manchester United. The 17-year-old striker lined up against Brentford, making a notable entry into the club's records.

Obi, a Denmark youth international, was signed from Arsenal last year. Since then, he has appeared five times in the league this season, albeit as a substitute and is yet to find the back of the net.

The game against Brentford came amid United's Europa League semifinals against Athletic Bilbao, prompting a squad rotation that saw the team fielded with an average age of just 22 years and 270 days, marking the club's third-youngest team ever in Premier League history. Notably, United leads with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg against Bilbao.

