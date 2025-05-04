Litton Das Named Bangladesh T20I Captain for Series Against UAE and Pakistan

Bangladesh cricket has witnessed a leadership change with Litton Das appointed as the new T20I captain for the forthcoming series against the UAE and Pakistan. The announcement, reported by ESPNcricinfo, also includes offspinner Mahedi Hasan as his deputy.

This leadership shift sees Litton Das filling the shoes of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stepped down from the role earlier this year. Das had previously led the team in a T20I series against the West Indies, securing a 3-0 victory, but this marks his first full-time captaincy in any format.

Despite a finger injury ruling him out of the Pakistan Super League, Das is fit again and ready to lead a squad that includes the returning Shanto. Other team additions include Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman as Bangladesh prepares for matches in Sharjah and a subsequent five-game series in Pakistan.

