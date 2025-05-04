Andre Russell's Explosive Fifty Keeps KKR Playoff Hopes Alive

Andre Russell delivered a spectacular performance, scoring an unbeaten 57, to help Kolkata Knight Riders secure a narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Playing in the IPL, KKR managed a staggering 85-run addition in the last five overs, ending at 206/4.

Riyan Parag's impressive 95 kept the Royals in the game, but he fell just short of his century due to strategic bowling changes by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane. Vaibhav Arora held his nerve in the final over, eventually surpassing RR's target, which kept KKR's playoff hopes alive.

The match featured intense gameplay, with Rajasthan Royals requiring 22 runs in the last over. A clever field change by Rahane ensured a thrilling conclusion, ending with a direct throw run-out by Rinku Singh to secure the win for KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)