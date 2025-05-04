Left Menu

Andre Russell's Explosive Fifty Keeps KKR Playoff Hopes Alive

In a thrilling IPL match, Andre Russell's unbeaten 57 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. The game saw Riyan Parag's valiant 95 go in vain as smart bowling changes by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane ensured they held on for the win, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:58 IST
Andre Russell's Explosive Fifty Keeps KKR Playoff Hopes Alive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andre Russell delivered a spectacular performance, scoring an unbeaten 57, to help Kolkata Knight Riders secure a narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Playing in the IPL, KKR managed a staggering 85-run addition in the last five overs, ending at 206/4.

Riyan Parag's impressive 95 kept the Royals in the game, but he fell just short of his century due to strategic bowling changes by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane. Vaibhav Arora held his nerve in the final over, eventually surpassing RR's target, which kept KKR's playoff hopes alive.

The match featured intense gameplay, with Rajasthan Royals requiring 22 runs in the last over. A clever field change by Rahane ensured a thrilling conclusion, ending with a direct throw run-out by Rinku Singh to secure the win for KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025