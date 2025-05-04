Saints Triumph Despite Nomads' Line-up Misstep: A Welsh Cup Final Drama

In a dramatic Welsh Cup final, Connah's Quay Nomads found themselves at a disadvantage before the match even began. The Nomads mistakenly included an injured player, Kai Edwards, in their starting lineup against the New Saints, leaving them with only 10 players on the field. Their attempt to replace Edwards with Chris Marriott was denied, as Marriott was not listed as a substitute.

Instead, substitute goalkeeper Jon Rushton was named but did not start, causing the Nomads to play shorthanded until Marriott replaced Rushton immediately after kickoff. The oversight proved costly as the New Saints, already having secured victories in the Cymru Premier and the Welsh League Cup, capitalized on the situation.

The Saints emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over the Nomads, clinching the Welsh Cup and achieving a celebrated domestic treble this season. The match highlighted both the strategic errors of the Nomads and the consistent performance of the Saints, underscoring a memorable day in Welsh football.

