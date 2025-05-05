Oscar Piastri's McLaren Mastery: A Miami Triumph
Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix, securing a dominant victory for McLaren. This win marks his third consecutive victory, extending his lead in the championship over Lando Norris to 16 points. Max Verstappen was unable to capitalize on his pole position, finishing behind the McLarens.
Oscar Piastri, showcasing exceptional skill and strategy, claimed victory at the Miami Grand Prix, leading a commanding McLaren one-two finish.
This triumphant display further strengthens his position in the F1 championship, now 16 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris.
Max Verstappen, starting from pole position, was outpaced, maintaining Miami's trend of pole starters not clinching the victory.
