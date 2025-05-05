Oscar Piastri's McLaren Mastery: A Miami Triumph

Oscar Piastri, showcasing exceptional skill and strategy, claimed victory at the Miami Grand Prix, leading a commanding McLaren one-two finish.

This triumphant display further strengthens his position in the F1 championship, now 16 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, starting from pole position, was outpaced, maintaining Miami's trend of pole starters not clinching the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)