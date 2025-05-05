Left Menu

Oscar Piastri's McLaren Mastery: A Miami Triumph

Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix, securing a dominant victory for McLaren. This win marks his third consecutive victory, extending his lead in the championship over Lando Norris to 16 points. Max Verstappen was unable to capitalize on his pole position, finishing behind the McLarens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 05-05-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 03:08 IST
Oscar Piastri's McLaren Mastery: A Miami Triumph
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar Piastri, showcasing exceptional skill and strategy, claimed victory at the Miami Grand Prix, leading a commanding McLaren one-two finish.

This triumphant display further strengthens his position in the F1 championship, now 16 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, starting from pole position, was outpaced, maintaining Miami's trend of pole starters not clinching the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025