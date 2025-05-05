Left Menu

Boca Juniors Held in 1-1 Draw Against Tigre, Drops to Second Place

Boca Juniors slipped to second in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after a 1-1 draw with Tigre. Kevin Zenon's early lead was canceled out by Lorenzo Scipioni's equalizer. Boca tied on points with Argentinos Juniors but trailed due to goal difference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 04:38 IST
Boca Juniors slipped to second place in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Tigre on Sunday. The match, held at Tigre's home ground, saw Boca take the lead in the 21st minute when Kevin Zenon scored from outside the box following an assist from Miguel Merentiel.

However, Tigre quickly leveled the score before halftime. Joaquin Laso connected with a corner, allowing Lorenzo Scipioni to volley home from close range and bring the game to an even standing.

Although Boca finished the first phase of the tournament level on 33 points with leaders Argentinos Juniors, they slipped to second place due to a lesser goal difference. Tigre concluded the group stage in fifth place.

