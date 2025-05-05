Remembering Jochen Mass: A Racing Legend

Jochen Mass, a former Formula One racer known for his extraordinary career, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed the unfortunate news on Instagram, stating he passed away due to complications following a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Mass was celebrated for his 1975 Spanish Grand Prix win with McLaren, a race noteworthy not just for his triumph but also for marking the only time a female driver, Lella Lombardi, scored points in a Grand Prix. The race, however, was cut short after a tragic incident involving Rolf Stommelen's car.

In 1982, Mass was involved in a significant accident with Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve, resulting in Villeneuve's tragic death. Despite the incident, Villeneuve's family held no ill will towards Mass, understanding it was a racing incident. Mass later transitioned from racing to broadcasting, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)