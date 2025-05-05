Left Menu

Remembering Jochen Mass: A Racing Legend

Jochen Mass, a renowned former Formula One driver, passed away at 78 due to complications from a stroke. Notable for his 1975 Spanish Grand Prix victory and connection to Gilles Villeneuve's 1982 tragic accident, Mass's legacy includes 114 races and a win at Le Mans in 1989.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 04:41 IST
Remembering Jochen Mass: A Racing Legend

Jochen Mass, a former Formula One racer known for his extraordinary career, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed the unfortunate news on Instagram, stating he passed away due to complications following a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Mass was celebrated for his 1975 Spanish Grand Prix win with McLaren, a race noteworthy not just for his triumph but also for marking the only time a female driver, Lella Lombardi, scored points in a Grand Prix. The race, however, was cut short after a tragic incident involving Rolf Stommelen's car.

In 1982, Mass was involved in a significant accident with Canadian driver Gilles Villeneuve, resulting in Villeneuve's tragic death. Despite the incident, Villeneuve's family held no ill will towards Mass, understanding it was a racing incident. Mass later transitioned from racing to broadcasting, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025