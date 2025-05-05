Thrilling Sports Highlights: Osaka Shines Post-Maternity, and Piastri Extends F1 Lead

The sports world witnessed a blend of triumphs and transitions over the weekend. Naomi Osaka marked her return with a victory at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, securing her first WTA title post-maternity.

In an exhilarating Miami meet, athletes Kenny Bednarek and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clinched their second consecutive Grand Slam Track titles. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri continued his F1 dominance with a triumphant win at the Miami Grand Prix, extending his lead.

Amidst these achievements, the sports fraternity paid tribute to former F1 racer Jochen Mass, who passed away at 78. On the baseball diamond, surgery updates painted a picture of recovery for players like Triston Casas.

